Another COVID-19 case in St Kitts-Nevis; total stands at 11

(PRESS RELEASE) — St Kitts and Nevis has recorded its 11th case of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Sen the Hon Wendy Phipps made the disclosure on Monday afternoon.

Phipps said the individual is a male citizen of St Kitts and Nevis and resides on the island of Nevis.

The unnamed patient is a 35-year-old employee in the tourism industry and is Nevis’ fourth COVID-19 case.

The other seven COVID-19 cases are on St Kitts