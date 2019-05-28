‘Another Concerned Citizen’ calls out ‘Concerned citizen’ over tinted-vehicle “nonsense”

Concerned about crimes, Mr./Ms./Mrs. Citizen, in their careful reasoning, has solved the problem by carefully identifying the correlation between crime and tinted windows. (*Sarcasm – citizen didn’t do any of that)

Citizen has expertly concluded that with these heavily tinted windows on vehicles, we find ourselves unable to identify the “most wanted man” who may be occupying them. Citizen is absolutely correct. The most wanted man may be driving right next to you right now (hopefully not while you are driving and reading this at the same time) and you won’t even know it’s him. Imagine that!? Citizen shared what he/she personally thought and that is to be respected. However, I personally think that Citizen’s personal thoughts on this should be considered carefully before it is incorporated into any major crime prevention plan.

Between the scourge of the single mothers who are having children with different men (following in the footsteps on their mothers and grandmothers) and this new shocking revelation by Citizen, we need to realize that it’s high time that we STOP SUGGESTING RANDOM NONSENSE as it relates to crime. I will admit that somewhere, at some point, a tinted window may have added a layer of resistance to proper criminal policing, but let’s not lie to ourselves and think that addressing it that way will be any more effective than trying to police procreation rates in young woman in a Saint Lucia which already has a steady decline in birth rates, though crime seems to be getting worse (imagine that!!!)

I respectfully request that Citizen returns to the drawing board and comes back with some key revelations, and not the brief ramblings of someone who probably doesn’t appreciate that in “England,” the temperature on average is less than 19 degrees celsius, whereas on “our beautiful paradise island” we are now touching mid to high 30’s as part of the upcoming “Hot Summer Days” annual-climate offering. Not sure what that has to do with tinted windows? EXACTLY!

Another Concerned Citizen