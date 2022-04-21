Caribbean women continue making big waves at the United Nations, with the appointment earlier this month (April 11) of Jamaica’s Professor Verene Shepherd as the new Chair of the United Nations Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

Professor Shepherd served as Chair and Co-Chair of Jamaica’s National Council on Reparations and was recently re-elected as Vice-Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) at its March 29-29, 2022 meeting in Barbados.

A prominent Jamaican academic, social historian and reparations advocate, Professor Shepherd has authored several books on Slavery, Emancipation, Caribbean Revolutions and the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) claim for reparation from Britain.

Professor Shepherd joined CERD in 2016 and served on its Bureau in 2020 and 2021; and up to her appointment as Chair, she was the Point Person on CERD for Non-Self-Governing Territories on the UN Special Committee on Decolonization.

During the nomination of Professor Shepherd, the US representative on CERD, Gay McDougal, said: “Her rise to Chair during this UN Decade for People of African descent and in the year that will launch the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent is significant, she is the first CERD Chair from the African Diaspora.”

Professor Shepherd’s election to the top UN post adds great value to the presence of Caribbean women in leadership positions at UN entities seeking Reparations for our Caribbean people.