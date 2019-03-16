Another businessman’s tomb raided in Guyana

Share This On:

(GUYANA TIMES) — Less than one day after the body of 58-year-old Jadgeo Jagdeo of Zeelugt on the West Coast of Demerara was laid to rest, his coffin was removed from the tomb and several items were stolen.

Speaking with Guyana Times on Friday, family members explained that the man was buried on Thursday afternoon at the Zeelugt Cemetery.

His son, Jai Jagdeo, said he received a call the following morning, indicating that someone had broken into his father’s tomb. The man said he went to the cemetery shortly after and found that the tomb was vandalised and the coffin was removed and tossed outside with the body inside.

A wristwatch and $2000 were removed from the coffin.

“…when I come, I see all the clothes outside [the tomb]. The coffin was open and they take the watch and some money that went there and the body was still in the coffin,” he said.

The police were called to the scene and statements were taken from relatives as investigations continue.

Last Wednesday, the tomb of 60-year-old Roopnarine Kowlessaw was found vandalised with the man’s body outside and the money that was pinned on his clothing missing. The man was buried on March 1 at the Number 65 Village Cemetery.

The body was reportedly found lying in front of the tomb with the casket alongside it. Residents in the area recalled hearing banging sounds and dogs barking.

His son, Budram, told Guyana Times that when he and other relatives visited the tomb on Wednesday, there was a small hole which was executed with a chisel. However, they returned on Thursday and found the coffin outside of the tomb.

He explained that in excess of US$300 was missing but GY$400 was found on the ground next to the body.

Kowlessaw, the dead rice farmer and businessman, was reburied on Thursday morning.