Another arrest for urinating in public

Share This On:

(SNO) — Relieving your bladder in public in Saint Lucia is probably not a good idea as you may be arrested and charged for doing so.

It has been reported that a 55-year-old man was charged when he decided to do the deed.

He was charged for indecent exposure.

Just last week Sylvester Felix, 53, was arrested and charged by the City Police after he was spotted spreading his bodily fluid in an alley in the vicinity of the William Peter Boulevard in Castries.

When he appeared in court he was granted bail in the sum of $500 and is expected to reappear in court next month.

In March, Christopher Daniel of La Toc, Castries was arrested after he was caught “willfully and indecently” exposing his genitals and urinating in a public place, at West Hall, Castries.