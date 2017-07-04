Another accident on Vide Boutielle Highway

Another motor vehicle accident has just occurred on the Vide Boutielle Highway, according to reports reaching our newsroom.

A minibus reportedly crashed into a utility pole, near Cox & Company Ltd.

Emergency officials received the report at 8:03 a.m.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital.

No further details are available.

This is the second reported accident on the Vide Boutielle Highway this morning. (SEE REPORT on first accident)



Around 1:30 a.m., a minibus with casino workers overturned near the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School.

All 10 persons onboard were transported to hospital via ambulnce.



