Another accident on Vide Boutielle Highway

Another motor vehicle accident has just occurred on the Vide Boutielle Highway, according to reports reaching our newsroom.
A minibus reportedly crashed into a utility pole, near Cox & Company Ltd.
Emergency officials received the report at 8:03 a.m.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital.
No further details are available.
This is the second reported accident on the Vide Boutielle Highway this morning. (SEE REPORT on first accident)
Around 1:30 a.m., a minibus with casino workers overturned near the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School.
All 10 persons onboard were transported to hospital via ambulnce.
We all live in a world thinking all I good and while and know one notice that for some reason is mostly on Tuesday's all deaths and accidents happen sad to say
Drivers may be impatient and sometimes reckless, however I have long believed that the so-called 4 lane, ill-conceived death trap is a greater hazard than the drivers themselves. Even the man who built it confirmed it in a speech delivered at the opening of the Courts Mega Store, that it was part of the lack of vision on the part of leaders (he was referring to himself). Stupid People!