Another 31 tons of beef recalled due to E. coli fears

(FORTUNE MAGAZINE) — Federal health officials have recalled another 62,211 pounds of raw beef products amid fears the steaks and more could be contaminated with E. coli.

Aurora Packing Company issued the alert in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture late Wednesday. All of the affected products were packaged on April 19 and have the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label.

The products were shipped throughout the nation. Full details on which packages are being recalled can be found on the USDA’s website.

Officials are concerned the meat could be found in institutional freezers, including restaurants. but are also urging consumers to check their own freezers. The meat should be discarded or returned to the store.

To date, there have been no reports of people becoming ill due to the meat, but E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria. People infected it can expect symptoms that include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (though 3–4 days is the average).

It’s the latest recall for a beef providers. In April, a JBS plant recalled 21 tons amid reports that pieces of hard plastic were mixed in among the meat. Last October, JBS’s Tolleson, AZ factory recalled 6.5 million pounds of ground beef, then was forced to recall another 5.1 million pounds in December.

JBS is hardly alone in beef recalls, though. In March, Washington Beef had to recall 30,000 pounds after learning of a possible contamination.

