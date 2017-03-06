COURTS
Anonymous person from St. Lucia returns 200-y-o bank note stolen decades ago from museum

By Metro UK
March 6, 2017

ad_237636093METRO (UK) – Museum staff were shocked after they received a mysterious letter from the Caribbean that contained a 200-year-old bank that had been stolen from them in the 1980s.

The £1 note from Padstow Bank had been stuffed into a white envelope and sent to Padstow Museum, in Cornwall.

‘I was very surprised. When I saw the envelope and the postmark I first thought, “who is writing to me from St Lucia?”, said the museum’s curator John Buckingham.

After checking his records he discovered the note had been pinched from the museum in June 1984.

Mr Buckingham doesn’t know who returned the note because there was no information attached.

