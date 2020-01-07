Don't Miss
Annual meeting – Eastern Caribbean Joint Board of Teacher Education

By SALCC
January 7, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – For the first time ever, the Eastern Caribbean Joint Board of Teacher Education will host its annual meeting outside of its traditional home, Barbados.

Saint Lucia has been given the honor of that historic event. The host will be the Division of Teacher Education and Educational Administration of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. The two-day session is scheduled for Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th January 2020 at the Coco Palm Hotel, Rodney Bay.

Chief Education Officers, Heads of regional Teachers’ Colleges, representatives from the University of the West Indies’ School of Education, and other educators, will convene to examine issues pertaining to quality teacher education and professional development, as they chart the way forward for teacher education in the OECS and Barbados.

