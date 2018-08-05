Announcing the orientation meeting for Saint Lucians heading to study in T&T

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Saint Lucian Students’ Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (LuSATT) ‘Prospective Student Orientation Meeting’ is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, CEHI.

LuSATT is here to guide you from the minute you land in Trinidad. LuSATT will assist you in making your registration process and UWI life easier. Become a member!

Walk with your questions about your new/continuing academic journey.

For more information, please call 1-758-451-8460 or 1-758-486-9885. RSVP: [email protected]



About LuSATT

The St. Lucian Students’ Association of Trinidad and Tobago. a home away from home, is an association with the principle value of fostering comradery and country pride among our fellow St. Lucians at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago.

As ambassadors to our country, we strive to always be at our best and display true patriotism in every aspect of our university lives.

Prior to 2008, the association had never been a formal entity despite the large and boisterously spirited contingency of St. Lucians on the campus of St. Augustine. After 2008 the Guild of Students of the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus instituted that all countries, which had been represented in the campus population, be individually represented and ran by an official association of their natives under the body of the International affairs committee. It was at this point LuSATT, Saint Lucian Students’ Association of Trinidad and Tobago, was born.



To foster a competitive spirit, the Guild of Students engages the different associations in various activities which culminates towards the ultimate prize of Association of the Year, a title that we have procured five times and are extremely proud to be the current holders of that title for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Taste UWI, a local food expose’ for instance, is one of the primary activities annually held by the Guild of Students and has been one of the activities that the association has thrived in continuously since inception.

Outside of items planned by the Guild of Students, the association has a team of seven executive members who work arduously to initiate and coordinate activities. These events are not only for St. Lucians who attend the University of the West Indies but also for students at Hugh Wooding Law School, the University of the Southern Caribbean and any other tertiary level institution in Trinidad.

Some of the annually scheduled activities include Kweyol food sale, Independence Day mass, Semester (cool down) limes, study groups, hikes and movie trips. The aim is to always host activities that represent us as St. Lucians chiefly, promote togetherness secondly and ultimately make the stay of each and every student as comfortable as we can outside of the imminent pressures of their individual academic pursuits.

The group always shows out in our flag colours and association shirts, proudly representing our 758 island home, and fundamentally always remembering that we are ambassadors to country.