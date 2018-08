The Anna Mitchell Memorial Fundraiser takes place today, Sunday, August 5 at the Golf Club House from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (see more info on flier below article)

As a member of our management team Anna was assisting us on the events team.

Anna was active in our mission. The camp was reliant on proceeds of the party.

The children in our community and agencies benefit.

We look forward to your presence at the event.