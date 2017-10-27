Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Animal abuser busted for sex with horses

By New York Post
October 27, 2017
Steven Errante

(NEW YORK POST) – A Suffolk County creep with a history of animal abuse was busted on Wednesday afternoon for having sex with horses earlier this year, cops said Thursday.

Steven Errante, 30, of Dix Hills, had been ordered to check in with the Animal Abuse Offenders Registry after he was convicted of beating a dog with a baseball bat in 2013, but failed to do so.

So detectives from the county cops’ Special Victims Section paid him a visit to check into his failure to register and discovered that he had “sexual contact with horses on two separate occasions,” according to a statement.

The disturbing encounters occurred at a stable on Pine Acres Boulevard in Dix Hills on Aug. 25 and Sept. 4, cops said.

Errante was charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with an animal and failure to register with the offender’s registry.

 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

6 comments

  1. The Crow
    October 29, 2017 at 8:03 PM

    I suppose he was just horsing around😂😁😀🏇🏇

    Reply
  2. Truth
    October 28, 2017 at 7:46 AM

    No surprises there...the usual kind of suspects.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    October 27, 2017 at 4:43 PM

    Chuval Lover

    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    October 27, 2017 at 12:31 PM

    tie him in the same stable but this time with a male horse.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous
    October 27, 2017 at 9:48 AM

    PERVERT!!

    Reply
  6. Anonymous
    October 27, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    New Testament Verse of the Day:
    "The second is equally important: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.' No other commandment is greater than these."
    – Mark 12: 31

    Reply

