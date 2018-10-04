Anguillan hotlier convicted for human smuggling in the BVI

(CMC) – A hotelier from Anguilla was sentenced to five months in prison and ordered to pay over US$50,000 when he appeared in court on Tortola, British Virgin Islands on Thursday.

Kirk Hughes was fined US$56,000 and will also serve time at Her Majesty’s Prison for his leading role in a few Immigration and financial-related crimes in the territory.

He was also fined for overstaying in the territory and was further sentenced to another eight months imprisonment for money that he admitted was the proceeds of crime.

Hughes’ mandatory prison sentences are to run concurrently , but the default sentences to be imposed if the fines are not paid.

It’s reported that local law enforcers caught up to Hughes because he was named as an accomplice in smuggling six Hispanic migrants in the territory between August and September of this year.

Hughes was also caught with more than US$45,000, spread across three rental properties here and inside of his vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and charged.