Anguilla records one new COVID-19 case

(PRESS RELEASE) – On April 2nd at 9:53am we received notification from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), that 1 of the seven samples sent on Monday, March 30th tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The other 6 samples were negative for Covid-19.

The positive case is an imported case, a 78-year old male resident with a history of travel to a United States overseas territory within the incubation period. He presented with mild symptoms and remains isolated per the established protocol. All close contacts have been placed under quarantine and observed for the development of symptoms.

To date, Anguilla has confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 virus. The Ministry of Health is currently awaiting 1 pending result from a sample sent on Wednesday 1st April. The Government of Anguilla has been preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 since late January. We urge residents not to panic and instead be guided by the helpful practices that you can do prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the general public are once again urged to follow proper hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and comply with the social distancing measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry will continue to provide timely and accurate information as the situation continues to evolve. Persons with any questions, including those with concerns that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.

