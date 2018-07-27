Andre Russell to miss last ODI match

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Andre Russell has been ruled out the last One Day International against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St. Kitts due to a knee injury.

He has since had treatment to his knee and should be fit for selection for the 3-match T20 series.

Sheldon Cottrell has been named as Russell’s replacement for the last ODI on Saturday in St. Kitts.

The 3-match T20 series will start in St. Kitts on July 31, with the last two matches being played at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida on August 4 and 5.

Full Squad:

Jason Holder – Captain

Devendra Bishoo

Chris Gayle

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Ashley Nurse

Rovman Powell

Sheldon Cottrell

Keemo Paul

Kieran Powell