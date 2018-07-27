Don't Miss
Andre Russell to miss last ODI match

By CWI
July 27, 2018
Andre Russell

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Andre Russell has been ruled out the last One Day International against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St. Kitts due to a knee injury.

He has since had treatment to his knee and should be fit for selection for the 3-match T20 series.

Sheldon Cottrell has been named as Russell’s replacement for the last ODI on Saturday in St. Kitts.

The 3-match T20 series will start in St. Kitts on July 31, with the last two matches being played at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida on August 4 and 5.

Full Squad:
Jason Holder – Captain
Devendra Bishoo
Chris Gayle
Shimron Hetmyer
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Evin Lewis
Jason Mohammed
Ashley Nurse
Rovman Powell
Sheldon Cottrell
Keemo Paul
Kieran Powell

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

