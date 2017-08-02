Anderson dismiss rumours that Sandals intends to sell transportation services

Managing Director of Sandals Grande St. Lucian Resort Winston Anderson has assured that Sandals has no plans to get into the transportation business as have been rumoured.

“There is absolutely no truth [to that],” he said.

“We have never, ever thought about getting into the transport sector. We have a great relationship with Southern Taxi and the three taxi associations at the various resorts. It’s not a strategy that we’ve thought about. It’s not something that we are going to. So there’s no truth to that one,” he added.

Anderson said Sandals will continue to work with all the taxi associations it currently does business with.

He said that the resort’s chain has encouraged taxi operators to invest in more luxury vehicles to complement Sandals upgrades.