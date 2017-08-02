Anderson dismiss rumours that Sandals intends to sell transportation services

Managing Director of Sandals Grande St. Lucian Resort Winston Anderson has assured that Sandals has no plans to get into the transportation business as have been rumoured.
“There is absolutely no truth [to that],” he said.
“We have never, ever thought about getting into the transport sector. We have a great relationship with Southern Taxi and the three taxi associations at the various resorts. It’s not a strategy that we’ve thought about. It’s not something that we are going to. So there’s no truth to that one,” he added.
Anderson said Sandals will continue to work with all the taxi associations it currently does business with.
He said that the resort’s chain has encouraged taxi operators to invest in more luxury vehicles to complement Sandals upgrades.
ok then, but i could be wrong but if you are not in it then why is it that this airline that butch stewart owns or has shares in has a Toyota coaster that has a taxi plate on it? is it maybe owned by someone else and the bus just has the covering of the airline just for advertisement?
all of sandals transportation locally is outsourced. from private transfers to its the coasters used for guest and staff
G.w it's for adverts man come on. The coaster belongs to chevy bro.