Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

“An act of war” — US Republican senator describes Iran’s actions

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
January 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share5
5 Shares

A video from Iran’s Sima News reportedly shows missiles being launched and fired at the al-Asad air base in Iraq. CNN cannot independently verify this video.

(CNN) — Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, reacted to Iran’s attack on two Iraqi bases housing American troops on Fox News this evening.

“This was an act of war, Sean, by any reasonable definition,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “The President has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond and how he responds is yet to be determined, but he has that authority to respond.”
Graham ended by saying he had just gotten off the phone with President Trump.

“Let me say tonight, if you are watching television in Iran, I just got off the phone to the President: your fate is in your own hands in terms of the regime’s economic viability. You continue this crap you’re going to wake up one day out of the oil business,” Graham said.

Moments earlier, Graham noted that Trump could opt to respond by hitting either military or oil targets.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share5
5 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.