American woman gets 20 years for soliciting husband’s murder

By AP
July 15, 2019

(AP) — A southern Illinois woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for soliciting the murder of her 76-year-old husband and helping to conceal his body.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr announced last week that 55-year-old Carmen Stonemark of DeSoto pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Frank Stonemark’s dismembered body was found in rural Carbondale in fall 2017 after 52-year-old James Michael Deese of DeSoto admitted he killed Stonemark with Carmen Stonemark’s assistance.

Court records indicate Deese was Carmen Stonemark’s lover.

He’s awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty last year to first-degree murder and concealment.

Deese told authorities he strangled the victim and he and Carmen Stonemark hid his body.

They later dismembered and burned the remains.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

