Don't Miss
NO SURPRISE: Over 700,000 unique visitors per month for the past two months. TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

American tourist dies in Anse La Raye road accident

By SNO Staff
November 9, 2018

 Share This On:

Share55
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(SNO) – Police officials are investigating a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon (Nov. 8), near Ti Kaye, that took the life of a United States tourist.

The deceased, a male, died after the vehicle – a rented Suzuki – he was driving, with three other tourists on board, plunged over a precipice in Anse La Raye, police said.

Castries and Soufriere fire service personnel responded to the accident at 4:34 p.m., according to emergency officials.

The other visitors were hospitalised in stable condition.

(0)(6)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.