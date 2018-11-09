American tourist dies in Anse La Raye road accident

Share This On:

(SNO) – Police officials are investigating a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon (Nov. 8), near Ti Kaye, that took the life of a United States tourist.

The deceased, a male, died after the vehicle – a rented Suzuki – he was driving, with three other tourists on board, plunged over a precipice in Anse La Raye, police said.

Castries and Soufriere fire service personnel responded to the accident at 4:34 p.m., according to emergency officials.

The other visitors were hospitalised in stable condition.