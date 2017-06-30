American celebrity and wife reaches out to St. Lucia stray animals

Stray animals in Saint Lucia are getting some much needed attention as an American sports celebrity who recently wedded here has come to their aid.

Cornerback for the Tennessee Titans Logan Ryan and Ashley Bragg tied the knot at Jade Mountain Resort in Saint Lucia on April 7, where instead of accepting gifts from guests, asked that they make donations to Help Animal Welfare in Saint. Lucia.

The 26-year-old NFL star and his wife, who is a professional dog trainer, got the idea when they arrived in St. Lucia, ABC news wrote in an article on its website.

“When we got to St. Lucia we noticed on our drive all the stray dogs and cats on the street. It was very strange to us,” his wife Ashley told ABC news.



During a post wedding photoshoot in Soufriere, the couple noticed a stray dog which ended up in one of their photos.

“We were just having fun, having just gotten married,” Logan said. “We’re walking the streets, doing this photo shoot and this dog kind of chose us.”

Logan said that he and his wife felt “attached” and needed to do more.

They learned about the Help Animal Welfare in St. Lucia animal shelter through their photographer and contacted the organisation.

“We …talked about how we could help because we got married in Saint Lucia and it had become a special place for us, so it was a great way to give back,” Ryan’s wife said.

Meanwhile, the animal rescue organisation expressed gratitude to the Ryans in a statement.

“Running a rescue anywhere in the world is financially, physically, and mentally draining and it is impossible to do it without help from people like the Ryans,” their statement began. “It is so easy to see a problem and walk right past or continue scrolling through your news feed hoping someone else will deal with it. Not many people actually stop to see what they can do to help when faced with a situation like this. Their actions showed us how big their hearts truly are,” the statement said.

Logan is considered an animal welfare activist as he has been quite vocal on issues of animal rights.

In April this year, the Saint Lucia Animal Protection Society (SLAPS) announced that about 50 dogs had been sent to Canada for a better life.

SLAPS said that it would be partnering with the United States-based rescue group Global Strays, which will help local rescue groups with funding and seek loving homes in the US for local stray dogs.

According to SLAPS officials, homes are found for the dogs and puppies that are rescued before the animals are sent overseas.

SLAPS President Pamela Devaux said local volunteers were working with a group of supporters in Toronto on the initiative.