American ambassador calls on Guyana’s foreign minister

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs
May 9, 2019

Ambassador of the United States of America to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch calls on Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Karen Cummings

(PRESS RELEASE) — Ambassador of the United States of America to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch, today paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Karen Cummings.

During the meeting, Ambassador Lynch congratulated the Foreign Minister on her appointment and they discussed areas of ongoing cooperation and of mutual interest.

Guyana and the United States have continued to maintain a high level of bilateral cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 15, 1966.

 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

