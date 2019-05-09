American ambassador calls on Guyana’s foreign minister

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Ambassador of the United States of America to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch, today paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Karen Cummings.

During the meeting, Ambassador Lynch congratulated the Foreign Minister on her appointment and they discussed areas of ongoing cooperation and of mutual interest.

Guyana and the United States have continued to maintain a high level of bilateral cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 15, 1966.

