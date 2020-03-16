Don't Miss
American Airlines suspends some flights into St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport

By Erasmus Williams
March 16, 2020

The American Airlines pilot was arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of being drunk

(PRESS RELEASE) — Flights by American Airlines into St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport will be affected by a drastic cut back in response to decreased demand and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The Fort Worth-Texas-based airline announced the changes which will affect flights from Miami, New York and Dallas.

American said the reduction of its international capacity by 75%, compared to last year, took effect on Monday.

The St Kitts Tourism Authority in a statement Monday provided information on the flights that will be suspended and the period of suspension. They are:

– SKB-MIA flights 1466 and 1236 (return overnight) – April 4th to June 4th, 2020.
– SKB-JFK Wednesday flight 2210- April 4th, 2020 to June 4th, 2020.
– Dallas- SKB flight- May 23rd to August 3rd, 2020.

The decision by American Airlines comes on the heels of Royal Caribbean, Carnival, MSC Cruises and the Norwegian Cruise Line suspending their itineraries to St Kitts and Nevis in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

