American Airlines run into last minute quarantine issues at St Kitts’ Bradshaw Airport Sunday; overnight flight cancelled

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – American Airlines has reportedly cancelled its overnight Miami-St Kitts-Miami flight over issues of quarantine of its pilots.

The flight was scheduled to arrive from Miami Sunday night and depart on Monday morning.

According to sources, the American Airlines daily afternoon landed as scheduled, but two male passengers who arrived on that flight refused to be quarantined for 14 days and opted to return to Miami on the return flight.

It is also reported that the pilots who disembarked from the afternoon flight and would have commanded the early morning flight to Miami were informed that they too would have to be quarantined for 14 days.

It is said there was no formal advance communication from the St Kitts and Nevis government to American Airlines.

( 0 ) ( 0 )