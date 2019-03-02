American Airlines drops prices to Saint Lucia from Miami

Don't Miss
By SLTA
March 2, 2019

American Airlines arrives at Hewanorra International Airport, Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is pleased with the reduction in airfares for flights between Miami, Florida and Saint Lucia.

With even more direct flight options available to the destination, American Airlines is now offering round-trip fares for as low as US$363 from Miami.

You can now book your vacation to the ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ at this incredibly low price.

Be sure to take in the spectacular sights and sounds that have made Saint Lucia one of the world’s must see destinations.

As prices are limited to availability book directly online at aa.com or through your travel agent.

