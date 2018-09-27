American Airlines continues its St. Maarten comeback

(PRESS RELEASE) – American Airlines continues to announce new and resumed service between major cities across the United States and The Friendly Island’s famous Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

St. Maarten-bound travelers will be able to fly American Airlines from Newark International Airport (EWR) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) as of December 19th of this year. American Airlines also announced, earlier in June, a highly-anticipated resumption of service from Charlotte, North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport to St. Maarten on November 4th.

“The new airlift from American Airlines and other carriers from across the US is a true testament of our island’s resilience and strength,” said Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunications, Stuart Johnson. “These new and resumed flight routes provide even more ease of access to St. Maarten and other destinations within the region, truly showing the importance of our airport as a hub.”

“This shows the confidence American Airlines has in the comeback of St. Maarten/St. Martin,” added St. Maarten’s Director of Tourism, May-Ling Chun. “The public and private sector have been working continuously with American Airlines to ensure that the flights return in a balanced way complementing the re-opening of various accommodations.”

Both the Charlotte and Philadelphia flights will operate daily while service from Newark will be on a weekly basis, on Saturdays.