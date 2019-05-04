American Airlines announces daily flights from New York to Georgetown

(INEWS GUYANA) — US-based American Airlines will soon begin daily direct flights from the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, USA to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) in Georgetown, Guyana.

The daily flights will begin on December 18, 2019 and tickets will go on sale from May 6, 2019, the company said in a statement.

“This route will be important for customers in New York with cultural, business, or economic interest in the market, and we look forward to welcoming Guyanese visitors to the Big Apple,” the airline said.

The daily flights will be serviced by a Boeing 737-800 with 160 seats, including 16 seats in First Class.

The daily flights are scheduled to leave JFK at 06:00pm and arrive in Guyana at 12:40am.

The return flight will leave Guyana at 01:35am and arrive in New York at 06:29am. N

American Airlines began operating four weekly flights to Guyana from Miami in November 2018.

