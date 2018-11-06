“Amber Guyger will never be the same again” – Botham Jean committee calls on public to wear red on Tuesday (+video)

(SNO) — Tuesday, November 6 will mark two months since Saint Lucian Botham Shem Jean was shot to death in his own apartment in Dallas, U.S., by police officer Amber Guyger who claimed she barged into the wrong apartment by mistake and mistook Jean for a burglar.

To mark the occasion, the Justice for Botham Committee is calling on the public to wear red or a touch of red on Tuesday, November in memory of the late accountant.

Red was Jean’s favourite colour, according to committee member Nicole ‘Nikki’ David.

In a video interview disseminated to the media on Monday, Nov. 5, David said the date will mark two months since Botham was “murdered” by a “trigger-happy cop”. (Guyger was fired after she was charged with manslaughter).

David said the colour red not only signifies Jean’s favourite colour but it will be a symbol that “we will not stand by” and “we want justice”.

She said the committee wants “Amber to pay for what she did”, adding that the committee is “confident that we are going to get justice, even if it’s not within the legal system”.

Asked what she meant by that, David replied that it’s all about ‘karma’: “Amber will never be the same again in her life… Amber knows she did something wrong… Justice will be served.”

In addition to wearing red, or something close to red, David is also urging persons to post the hashtag #JusticeforBotham on social media, and post photos.