Former Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet, was back in Court yesterday, represented by his lawyers, to answer the charge that he requested, advised, and received public funds for the use of his political campaign as a UWP candidate for Soufriere back in 2011.

The sum of money in question was $38,119, which belonged to the Soufriere Town Council. According to the Attorney General’s submission, those funds were raised by the Government of Saint Lucia from the Republic of China (on Taiwan) to finance community projects. At the time, the Chair of the Council was Kenneth Cazaubon, who is the second respondent in the civil suit between the Attorney General and Allen Chastanet.

In the matter before the Court, it was alleged that as a government minister, Mr. Chastanet knew or should have known and acted indifferently to the fact that his action was unlawful and a breach of his financial fiduciary duties as a government minister.

Allegedly, the sum of $38,119 was used to pay the reggae group, Third World, during Chastanet’s unsuccessful campaign activities to secure the Soufriere seat for the UWP in 2011.

With a change of government, this matter, which was first filed back in December 2013 against Chastanet under a Labour Party administration seems to have been delayed because of a change in government in 2016. It has now been brought back before the Courts for final settlement.