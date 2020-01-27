Don't Miss
Alleged non-payment of salaries to NHC staff being investigated

By NWU
January 27, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Employees of the Saint Lucia National Housing Corporation (SLNHC) made a disclosure to their Union, the National Workers Union (NWU) that they have not received their wages/salaries for the month of January 2020.

The NWU undertook an investigation and notes with interest that someone seems to have cleaned the Housing Corporation’s account by paying Board members who did work for the NHC. Persons who had Memoranda of Understanding with NHC were also paid. It would be interesting to find out who are the ones signing cheques since Mr. Mangal is no longer Chairman of the said entity.

The NWU has been seeking an audience with those in authority without success. Consequently, the NWU is monitoring the situation carefully and will soon decide the way forward.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

