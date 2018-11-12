Allegations of domestic violence in Kimberly Williams-De Leon matter not true, brother says

Share This On:

(SNO) — The brother of Kimberly Williams-De Leon, who was fatally shot on October 29, is dismissing allegations that domestic violence was involved in her marriage life.

Wayne St. Ange spoke to The Star newspaper following a candlelight vigil for his sister on Tuesday.

“It’s normal for people to assume what they want,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the allegations of domestic abuse are just rumors and only verbal confrontations were involved.

“But it was just rumours, I can tell you that. It was just verbal confrontation, that’s all. Not anything physical. It was just man and woman talk; just quarrelling,” he pointed out.

When asked whether these confrontations possibly led to his sister’s death, St. Ange said he hopes not.

“I don’t want to point fingers at anyone. I wasn’t there and I’m definitely not going to make any connections,” he stated.

He also said that some of the family were interviewed by the police but, as for himself, he stopped co-operating with them.

“It was something that was said to me and I wasn’t too pleased. So I guess, basically, I kind of cut off the conversation,” he revealed.

Williams-De Leon was shot and killed on October 29. She died due to a gunshot wound to her head, according to the post-mortem.

Her husband, a police officer, was named as a person of interest in the matter. He is now on administrative leave.