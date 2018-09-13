All watches and warnings for Tropical Storm Isaac have ended

(CBSMiami) – Tropical storm force winds from Isaac will pass through the Lesser Antilles, near Dominica and Martinique Thursday.

The storm has become less organized over the eastern Caribbean with the latest advisory, as it continues on a westward path.

At 11 p.m., the center of the storm was 195 miles south-southeast of St. Croix.

Isaac is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next few days.

On the forecast track, Isaac will move over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Isaac is forecast to gradually weaken over the next few days, and could degenerate into a tropical wave at any time.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

All watches and warnings have been discontinued for Isaac.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 8 to 10 inches over Dominica.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 6 inches over elevated terrain are forecast across Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast across southeastern Puerto Rico, while totals of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 3 inches are possible across the remainder of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This rainfall may cause dangerous flash flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by Isaac are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.