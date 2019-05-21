All students will not likely re-sit math exam — official

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — All CSEC mathematics students in Trinidad and Tobago may not have to re-sit the exam.
A Caribbean Examination Council Technical Advisory Committee is still to assess a report sent concerning an alleged breach of CXC exam regulations, but a source connected to the exam body said it was unlikely that all students here would be required to re-do it.
The source said CXC would only call for an entire country to re-sit in the event that it was learnt that the examination paper had leaked prior to scheduled exam as opposed to a publicised instance of cheating.
The source said, it was more likely that students of the offending schools would face the possibility of being disqualified and having to redo the exam.
A petition was sent out last week in the wake of images surfacing on social media of students of Tranquility Government Secondary School posting images of what appeared to be the CXC math paper.
The petition has called for all students to re-sit the 2019 CSEC Maths exams following serious breaches of the examination regulations.
Education Minister Anthony Garcia said over the weekend he had written to CXC in Barbados about the issue. However, Guardian Media was unable to reach him via telephone on Monday.
On its website, CXC said it had been made aware of a breach in examination security in T&T.
“At this time we are working closely with the Trinidad Ministry of Education to conduct an investigation surrounding the report. Appropriate corrective action will be taken quickly to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate any potential impact,” CXC said.