All students will not likely re-sit math exam — official

By Trinidad Guardian
May 20, 2019

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — All CSEC math­e­mat­ics stu­dents in Trinidad and To­ba­go may not have to re-sit the ex­am.

A Caribbean Ex­am­i­na­tion Coun­cil Tech­ni­cal Ad­vi­so­ry Com­mit­tee is still to as­sess a re­port sent con­cern­ing an al­leged breach of CXC ex­am reg­u­la­tions, but a source con­nect­ed to the ex­am body said it was un­like­ly that all stu­dents here would be re­quired to re-do it.

The source said CXC would on­ly call for an en­tire coun­try to re-sit in the event that it was learnt that the ex­am­i­na­tion pa­per had leaked pri­or to sched­uled ex­am as op­posed to a pub­li­cised in­stance of cheat­ing.

The source said, it was more like­ly that stu­dents of the of­fend­ing schools would face the pos­si­bil­i­ty of be­ing dis­qual­i­fied and hav­ing to re­do the ex­am.

A pe­ti­tion was sent out last week in the wake of im­ages sur­fac­ing on so­cial me­dia of stu­dents of Tran­quil­i­ty Gov­ern­ment Sec­ondary School post­ing im­ages of what ap­peared to be the CXC math pa­per.

The pe­ti­tion has called for all stu­dents to re-sit the 2019 CSEC Maths ex­ams fol­low­ing se­ri­ous breach­es of the ex­am­i­na­tion reg­u­la­tions.

Ed­u­ca­tion Min­is­ter An­tho­ny Gar­cia said over the week­end he had writ­ten to CXC in Bar­ba­dos about the is­sue. How­ev­er, Guardian Me­dia was un­able to reach him via tele­phone on Mon­day.

On its web­site, CXC said it had been made aware of a breach in ex­am­i­na­tion se­cu­ri­ty in T&T.

“At this time we are work­ing close­ly with the Trinidad Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion to con­duct an in­ves­ti­ga­tion sur­round­ing the re­port. Ap­pro­pri­ate cor­rec­tive ac­tion will be tak­en quick­ly to re­in­force ex­ist­ing se­cu­ri­ty mea­sures and to mit­i­gate any po­ten­tial im­pact,” CXC said.

