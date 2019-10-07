Don't Miss
All offices in Greaham Louisy Administrative Building closed Tuesday

By Department of the Public Service
October 7, 2019

Greaham Louisy Administrative Building

(PRESS RELEASE) — The public is asked to note that all offices housed within the Greaham Louisy Administrative Building will be closed on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in order to allow the Maintenance Department to address some plumbing issues.

All offices will resume operation on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, with the exception of the Land Registry, which will remain closed until Friday, October 11, 2019, due to the extent of work being conducted at that section.

The Department of the Public Service deeply regrets any inconvenience caused.

