All in place for Assou Square 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – Hundreds of St Lucians are expected to converge on Castries on December 31, 2017 through to January 2, 2018 for the annual Assou Square festivities.

The event this year is supported by telecommunications giant FLOW and is being hosted by the Castries Constituency Council.

According to the Press and Communications Manager within the Office of the Mayor, Mr. Jason Hullingseed, “All is in place for a successful Assou Square 2018. The event remains a family friendly affair which has been supported by all. It has been St. Lucia’s premiere calendar event festival, a rich traditional commemoration hosted as a new year’s fair focused on children.”

Traditionally, Assou Square has been an event built around the old-style cuisine of the holiday season, children’s toys, games, rides and displays, clothing and entertainment performances.

The activity will run from 2pm – 10pm on December 31, 2017 and from 2pm to midnight on January 1st and 2nd, 2018 at the Derek Walcott Square.

This year’s event will feature a wide variety, including a FLOW Zone with double bubble top ups and specials, kweyol cuisine in the William Peter Boulevard, cartoon characters, face painting and bouncing castles for children, trolley train ride and a heavy line up of entertainment for the three day period.

Assou Square 2018 is set to create an experience which the entire family will love and enjoy.

