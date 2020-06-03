All cops involved in George Floyd’s deadly arrest are now in custody

Share This On:
(NEW YORK POST) — The three former Minneapolis cops charged Wednesday as accomplices in the death of George Floyd while in police custody have all been taken into custody, according to reports Wednesday evening.
Authorities in Minnesota released mugshots showing Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng wearing orange, v-neck jailhouse garb over black T-shirts.
The ex-cops were charged earlier in the day with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd during his May 25 arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.
Prosecutors also upgraded the top charge against ex-cop Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder.
Chauvin has been held on $500,000 bail since his arrest Friday on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Horrifying cellphone video shows Chauvin, who is white, pressing his knee against the neck of Floyd, who is black, for nearly nine minutes despite desperate pleas from bystanders to stop.
Floyd also repeatedly said “I can’t breathe” before losing consciousness.
If convicted as charged, all four defendants face up to 40 years in prison.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
2 comments
Leave a Reply
Headlines
- Vieux Fort couple caught with firearm and ammunition
- Saint Lucia’s chief elections officer heads CARICOM observer mission to St. Kitts-Nevis
- Government removes controversial Tourism Levy Act from order paper
- Saint Lucia receive negative COVID-19 test results for 32 consecutive days
- St. Jude impasse: HR manager to be sent on administrative leave — NWU
- UPDATE: Vieux Fort construction worker killed in freak accident identified
- DID YOU KNOW about Sir John Jeremie’s tenure in Saint Lucia during the 1800s?
- UPDATE: George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April, full autopsy reveals
- Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump’s account
This is why you don't do drugs!
Wicked man the should not come out at all