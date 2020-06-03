Don't Miss

All cops involved in George Floyd’s deadly arrest are now in custody

By New York Post
June 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Share649
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
650 Shares

The mugshots of Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

(NEW YORK POST) — The three former Minneapolis cops charged Wednesday as accomplices in the death of George Floyd while in police custody have all been taken into custody, according to reports Wednesday evening.

Authorities in Minnesota released mugshots showing Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng wearing orange, v-neck jailhouse garb over black T-shirts.

The ex-cops were charged earlier in the day with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd during his May 25 arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.

Prosecutors also upgraded the top charge against ex-cop Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder.

Chauvin has been held on $500,000 bail since his arrest Friday on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Derek Chauvin

Horrifying cellphone video shows Chauvin, who is white, pressing his knee against the neck of Floyd, who is black, for nearly nine minutes despite desperate pleas from bystanders to stop.

Floyd also repeatedly said “I can’t breathe” before losing consciousness.

If convicted as charged, all four defendants face up to 40 years in prison.

(1)(0)
Share649
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
650 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

2 comments

  1. 🌍The shitstem is rigged🌋
    June 4, 2020 at 12:37 PM

    This is why you don't do drugs!

    (0)(0)

    Reply
  2. Rose
    June 4, 2020 at 4:35 AM

    Wicked man the should not come out at all

    (0)(0)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Headlines

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.