All cops involved in George Floyd’s deadly arrest are now in custody

(NEW YORK POST) — The three former Minneapolis cops charged Wednesday as accomplices in the death of George Floyd while in police custody have all been taken into custody, according to reports Wednesday evening.

Authorities in Minnesota released mugshots showing Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng wearing orange, v-neck jailhouse garb over black T-shirts.

The ex-cops were charged earlier in the day with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd during his May 25 arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.

Prosecutors also upgraded the top charge against ex-cop Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder.

Chauvin has been held on $500,000 bail since his arrest Friday on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Horrifying cellphone video shows Chauvin, who is white, pressing his knee against the neck of Floyd, who is black, for nearly nine minutes despite desperate pleas from bystanders to stop.

Floyd also repeatedly said “I can’t breathe” before losing consciousness.

If convicted as charged, all four defendants face up to 40 years in prison.

