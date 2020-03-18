Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia PM Allen Chastanet tests negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) *** National Day of Prayer date announced *** At least three major Saint Lucia hotels to close: PM *** Saint Lucians stranded in Martinique due to closure of ferry service*** Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

All Catholic masses canceled in Saint Lucia until further notice

By SNO Staff
March 18, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share120
120 Shares

Fr. Cetoute said all masses are canceled

(SNO) — The Catholic authorities in Saint Lucia have cancelled all Sunday masses this weekend throughout the Archdiocese of Castries until further notice.

This is due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision was made at an Emergency Clergy Meeting, at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center, on Wednesday, March 18.

A live press conference will be held with His Grace, Archbishop Robert Rivas O.P, Msgr. Michel Francis, Vicar General, Msgr. Patrick Anthony and Father Ignatius Dominic Savio Cetoute.

Cetoute said in a statement that the press conference will be held on Thursday on the matter.

“This press conference will address additional protocols that the Archdiocese of Castries has put in place to observe precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus,” Fr. Cetout said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

On Wednesday, the police announced that all religious gatherings with more than 10 people are banned.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share120
120 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.