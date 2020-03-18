All Catholic masses canceled in Saint Lucia until further notice

(SNO) — The Catholic authorities in Saint Lucia have cancelled all Sunday masses this weekend throughout the Archdiocese of Castries until further notice.

This is due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision was made at an Emergency Clergy Meeting, at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center, on Wednesday, March 18.

A live press conference will be held with His Grace, Archbishop Robert Rivas O.P, Msgr. Michel Francis, Vicar General, Msgr. Patrick Anthony and Father Ignatius Dominic Savio Cetoute.

Cetoute said in a statement that the press conference will be held on Thursday on the matter.

“This press conference will address additional protocols that the Archdiocese of Castries has put in place to observe precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus,” Fr. Cetout said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

On Wednesday, the police announced that all religious gatherings with more than 10 people are banned.

