Alert of “Assured” brand products

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Health And Wellness advises the general public that the Food and Drug Administration FDA has issued a warning against the “Assured” brand of over the counter (OTC) products found at the Dollar Tree stores in the United States of America USA.
The Department of Health and Wellness is working with retailers who have these products in their possession to discard them. Also, persons who already have these products in their possession are advised to discard them.
For further information, contact the Drug Inspector of the Department of Health and Wellness at 468-5382.
