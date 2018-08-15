Alabama man guilty of shooting son in row over ‘really good chicken’

(SKY NEWS) – An Alabama man could face two decades in jail for shooting his son during a row over chicken wings.

John Louis Caver has been convicted of first-degree domestic violence by a jury at Dallas County Court, two years after he attacked his son as the family watched an NFL game on TV at their home in Selma.

The pair had become embroiled in an argument over the food and Caver’s wife failed in her bid to separate them.

Caver, 77, ended up shooting his son in the chest.

Speaking after the guilty verdict on Tuesday, district attorney Michael Jackson told AL.com: “This must have been some really good chicken.”

Caver will be sentenced on 19 November and could be jailed for 20 years.