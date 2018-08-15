Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Alabama man guilty of shooting son in row over ‘really good chicken’

By Sky News
August 15, 2018

(SKY NEWS) – An Alabama man could face two decades in jail for shooting his son during a row over chicken wings.

John Louis Caver has been convicted of first-degree domestic violence by a jury at Dallas County Court, two years after he attacked his son as the family watched an NFL game on TV at their home in Selma.

The pair had become embroiled in an argument over the food and Caver’s wife failed in her bid to separate them.

Caver, 77, ended up shooting his son in the chest.

Speaking after the guilty verdict on Tuesday, district attorney Michael Jackson told AL.com: “This must have been some really good chicken.”

Caver will be sentenced on 19 November and could be jailed for 20 years.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.