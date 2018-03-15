Air hostess falls off plane in Uganda

(THE CABLE) – An air hostess sustained serious injuries after falling from an Emirates aircraft’s emergency exit at the Entebbe International Airport in Uganda.

According to Daily Nation, a Kenyan publication, the flight, EK 730, had just dropped off some passengers at the airport and was preparing for a trip to Dubai when the incident happened.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital. There are conflicting reports about the incident.

“She had been seen holding what looked like a glass bottle under her chin before she made the fall,” a witness was quoted to have said.

Other witnesses said they had seen her in a verbal exchange with colleagues as they boarded the plane.

“Her knees were shattered and body cut with broken glass from a bottle she jumped with,” a witness at the airport said.

The airline confirmed the fall to Khaleej Times, a newspaper in Dubai.

“We can confirm that a member of our cabin crew, unfortunately, fell off from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding on flight EK729 from Entebbe on 14 March. The injured crew member was brought to the nearest hospital,” the airline said.

“We are providing all possible support and care for the affected crew, and will extend our full co-operation to the authorities in their investigation.”

Vianney Luggya, principal public affairs officer at the Civil Aviation Authority, confirmed the incident.

In a statement, civil aviation authority said the crew “opened the emergency door and unfortunately fell off…”.