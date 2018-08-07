Air Force silent after 2-kiloton meteor hits Earth near base

(NEWS AU) – A meteor hit Earth and exploded with 2.1 kilotons of force in July, but the Air Force has made no mention of the event.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory confirmed an object of unspecified size traveling at 15.1 miles per second (54,360 miles per hour) struck the ground in Greenland, just 27 miles north of Thule Air Base, on July 25. The base is mainly used to detect missile launches.

Director of the Nuclear Information Project for the Federation of American Scientists Hans Kristensen tweeted about the impact, but the US Air Force has not reported the event.

Kristensen argues it’s concerning that there was no public warning from the government about the incident.

“Had it entered at a more perpendicular angle, it would have struck the earth with significantly greater force,” he writes on Business Insider.

Kristensen points to the example of the Chelyabinsk meteor, a 65-foot-wide space rock that exploded in the air over Russia without warning on Feb. 15, 2013.

It was the size of a house, brighter than the sun and visible up to 60 miles away.

About 1,500 people were injured by glass from windows smashing or other effects of the meteor’s impact as it crashed to Earth, the biggest known human toll from a space rock.

“The Chelyabinsk event drew widespread attention to what more needs to be done to detect even larger asteroids before they strike our planet,” said NASA planetary defense officer Lindley Johnson. “This was a cosmic wake-up call.”

Following the 2013 incident, the International Asteroid Warning Network was established to assist governments in detecting and responding to near-Earth objects.

But an asteroid entering the Earth’s atmosphere is not uncommon.

According to a study referenced by Kristensen, a meteor struck Earth every 13 days over a 20-year period. Most break apart upon entering the atmosphere and are “harmless.”