Air Canada to temporarily lay off more than 15,000 workers

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Air Canada will temporarily lay off more than 15,000 unionised workers beginning this week as the airline struggles with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs will continue through April and May amid drastically reduced flight capacity from the Montreal-based airline.

Canada’s largest airline says the two-month furloughs will affect about one-third of management and administrative and support staff, including head office employees, in addition to the front-line workers.

The carrier is also cutting between 85% and 90% of its flights, cancelling most of its international and US routes in response to the global shutdown.

Earlier this month Air Canada’s flight attendant union said 5,149 cabin crew would be temporarily laid off.

