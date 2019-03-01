Air Canada suspends flights to Haiti

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 6 Shares

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Feb. 28, CMC – Canadian Airline, Air Canada, says that due to continuing civil unrest in the French speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nation, it has suspended flights from Montreal for two months.

“Due to the continuing civil unrest in Haiti, Air Canada’s non-stop service between Montreal and Port au Prince, Haiti, is suspended until Monday, April 29,” the airline said .

The decision to limit service to Haiti comes after some online travel sites blocked persons from booking flights Haiti – that shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican republic.

Earlier this month, the Canadian government urged citizens to avoid trips to Haiti, noting then, that the “security situation in the country to deteriorate rapidly” and advised that Canadians “should consider leaving Haiti by commercial means, as long ad they are available.”

Violent anti-government protests erupted across the country on February 7 and are ongoing.

Protests have rocked Haiti in the wake of the high cost of living and calls for the departure of President Jovenel Moïse and the arrest of those involved in squandering billions of dollars of aid money from Venezuela’s PetroCaribe discount oil programme.