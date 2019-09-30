Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Ailing granny stabbed to death in Trinidad

By Susan Mohammed
September 29, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Chanday Lalloo

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — An ailing grandmother was knifed to death inside her home, and her disability allowance stolen.

The body of Chanday Lalloo, 64, was discovered this morning inside her home at King Street, Gasparillo.

The Express was told that she suffered a debilitating stroke five years ago and walked with the aid of a stick.

Lalloo was last seen alive at around 6 p.m. on Saturday when she walked out of her street to a Lotto booth to make a play whe bet.

At around 7.30 a.m. today, family members called on her. There was no answer.

Someone looked through the window and saw the walking stick.

Believing she had fallen, relatives broke into the house. Lalloo was found dead with stab wounds to the neck, face, and hands.

A pouch that contained her disability allowance, keys, and other items was missing.

It is believed that the killer/s locked the door on the way out.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.