A&H to host Petroglyph Tour this Sunday

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucians of all walks of life will get a unique opportunity to discover some exciting facets of their diverse archeological legacy when the Saint Lucia Archeological and Historical Society (A&H) host a Petroglyph tour.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 the fun-filled excursion will take attendees to the cultural and historically affluent areas of Malgretoute, Stonefield, Jalousie and Balembouche, all situated in the island’s south-western region.

Designed as a family oriented activity, the Petroglyph tour will allow participants to witness firsthand the magnitude and gravity of archeological finds and how they relate to the island’s complex history and patrimony.

A&H President Dr. Francis Pappin says the tour comes at an opportune time as Saint Lucia gets ready to observe October as Arts and Heritage month. “Participants will learn about the powerful cultural symbols that are scattered across key portions of our landscape. They will gather insight into why they were drawn, what they mean and critically how they can play a part in not only identifying them but preserving them for future generations,” notes Dr. Pappin.

Attendees will assembly for 7: am at the Derek Walcott Square for transportation to and from the event. A nominal fee of $65.00 for adults and $30.00 for children under 12 is being charged. While the fee includes lunch and transportation, drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Persons wishing to participate in the upcoming September 23rd activity can contact the A&H at 452-3182 or via email at [email protected]

Meantime the Saint Lucia Archeological and Historical Society is preparing for its Annual General Meeting carded for later this year. One of the highlights of that AGM will be the elections of a new executive to oversee the affairs of the society for the next two years.