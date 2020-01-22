Don't Miss
Agri exporter breaks into new market

By Export St Lucia
January 22, 2020

Sunita Daniel, CEO of Export Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) – Agricultural exporter Fevrier Consulting and Trading, has been seeking prospective buyers in the St. Kitts market.

Through the intervention of Export Saint Lucia, the company was introduced to this market in 2019. Since then, the exporter had been working feverishly to secure the first shipment of produce. Mr. Simon Henry who is the Export Coordinator at Fevrier Consulting and Trading said, despite the fact that this market is a new one for the company, he believes that their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

During the second week of January 2020, Fevrier Consulting and Trading shipped its first 20-foot container of mixed agricultural produce to St. Kitts. The buyer has since expressed extreme satisfaction, and subsequent 20-foot containers have been shipped to St. Kitts every week.

Mr. Henry expressed that he is pleased that the collaboration with Export Saint Lucia yielded such success and he is looking forward to furthering exploits in the Caribbean market, as well as further solidifying the relationship with Export Saint Lucia. He encourages local farmers to diversify their fresh agricultural produce as the demand continues to grow.

CEO of Export Saint Lucia Ms. Sunita Daniel said that assisting Fevrier Consulting and Trading to penetrate this new market is just another step in ensuring that our local farmers find markets for their produce. Export Saint Lucia pledges to continue supporting Fevrier Consulting and Trading and the rest of our exporters.

