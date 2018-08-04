Agnes Francis ends journey with SLTA

Pin +1 Share 4 Shares

(SNO) – Agnes Francis is no longer the executive chairperson of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA).

She reportedly resigned from the organisation on July 31, 2018. She was appointed in 2016 following the General Elections.

This was disclosed in the SLTA’s August 3, 2018 edition of ‘the SLTA Scoop’ e-newsletter.

“The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) bids farewell to former Executive Chairperson – Mrs. Agnes Francis. Mrs. Francis has left an indelible imprint on the organization, transitioning it from the Saint Lucia Tourist Board to the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority,” the Scoop disclosed.

The weekly newsletter, distributed via email, went on to state: “Under her leadership, the SLTA underwent a successful rebranding and assembled a formidable team that is passionate about elevating the destination to the pinnacle of global tourism. Saint Lucia also realised record increases in visitor stayover arrivals during her 2-year stint and the destination was recognised by the CTO for having produced the best social media marketing campaign in the Caribbean in 2018.

“Mrs. Francis ended her journey at the SLTA on July 31, 2018 wishing the management team and staff the very best and encouraging them to keep on doing a great work.

“The Board, Management and Staff of the SLTA sincerely thank Mrs. Francis for her inspiring leadership of the SLTA and her dedicated contribution to the development of the tourism sector. We wish her the very best in her upcoming pursuits.”

No additional information about her departure was posted.

Unofficial reports are that Nicholas George is the new chairman of the SLTA.

BELOW IS A JULY 22, 2016 ARTICLE ON SNO WHEN FRANCIS WAS APPOINTED CHAIRPERSON

Local management consultant Agnes Francis has been appointed chairperson of the new Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) following the announcement by government on Thursday.

Francis, who is the managing director for Accela Marketing/Acme Consulting Inc., will be assisted by other members of the board who come from various backgrounds.

They include: Leathon Khan (Deputy Chairperson), Carmelita Xavier, Savonick Destang, Celestin Laurent, Mark Maraj, Winston Anderson, Erwin Louisy, Mark Adams, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, and Louis Lewis.

The board members were announced on Thursday during a press conference.

Francis thanked Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee for placing confidence in her and other members of the new board, and promised to work hard to redevelop the tourism industry here.

“For me it is a big challenge because I understand the role tourism is expected to play in Saint Lucia’s development. But with the able assistance of the board members, I am sure we will give it the best try we can, to ensure that we establish a platform for tourism to spur development in Saint Lucia,” she said.

The new SLTB chair asserted that the new board members have the knowledge and expertise and there is commitment from each one of them to work towards the common goal of improving tourism.

Francis spoke about some of the changes she wishes to see, noting that the new board needs to look at streamlining its marketing strategy in keeping with the global industry.

“There is new technology that spurs how marketing is handled and we need to take a closer look at that. Saint Lucia as you know has focused a lot on the weddings and honeymoons markets which is good, and gives us a good platform, but there are other sectors we need to look at as well so that our reach is much broader,” she added.

Saint Lucia, she said, needs to start paying more serious attention to the cruising, yachting, heritage and sports tourism sectors, to support the new economic agenda of the new administration.

Minister Fedee said Francis is a “general of the industry” and is no stranger to tourism. He noted that Francis will be the first ever woman to chair the SLTB.

He said the new board has been appointed at a time when tourism in Saint Lucia faces one of its most difficult period, and said he would expect that everyone works collectively to change this around.