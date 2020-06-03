After Sammy’s call, Cricket West Indies backs protests over George Floyd’s killing

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 22 Shares

(MUMBAI MIRROR) — Cricket West Indies has said that it stands by the worldwide protests against racism following the killing of a black man, George Floyd, in the USA.

In a statement, it said, “We were all horrified as we witnessed the treatment and consequent death of an unarmed black man George Floyd. We stand alongside all who are peacefully protesting and championing this cause (speaking out against all forms of racism).”

The board’s statement is open support for Darren Sammy, who was the first cricketer to speak out openly on the Floyd killing.

The former West Indies captain had also urged the International Cricket Council to take measures to root out the scourge of racism from the game.

“Our cricket heroes helped in large measure to pave the way for cricket and our West Indian societies to thrive at home and generate great enjoyment and dignity for the West Indian diaspora abroad while they faced their own experience of inequality and injustice in their adopted homes. We therefore support all sporting icons and role models who are today leading the way in peacefully protesting and standing against the scourge of racism and injustice,” the statement said.

It further said, “The people of West Indies have fought many battles of our own, on and off the field. We have been blessed to witness the prowess, determination and leadership of our cricketing heroes who united the Caribbean and brought great success and pride to our people.”

Sammy had said that the ICC and cricket boards should also speak out against racism. “For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd. Can you be part of the change by showing your support #BlackLivesMatter (sic),” he posted.

Then he went on to say, “ICC and all the other boards, are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday. Now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u. Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem (sic).”

Floyd died on Monday in Minneapolis after a policeman kneeled over him and pinned him down. Unable to breathe, the 46-year-old Floyd died and the video of his suffering went viral leading to the protests.

( 1 ) ( 1 )