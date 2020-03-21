Don't Miss
ADVISORY: For all Saint Lucians in Martinique and Saint Lucians with loved ones in Martinique

By Department of External Affairs
March 21, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Consulate in Martinique has received notification from the management of EXPRESS DES ILES indicating that the shuttle service scheduled to travel to Saint Lucia from Fort de France on Sunday, March 22 has been cancelled.

The public is also advised that in accordance with measures instituted to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and in application of the prefectural decree of March 16, 2020, the Consulate of Saint Lucia in Martinique is closed for the period March 17 to April 15, 2020.

For urgent or emergency assistance, officials of the Saint Lucia Consulate in Martinique can be reached at the following numbers:-

0696 19 91 93
0696 78 53 28
0696 19 90 97
Or email to: [email protected]

The Department of External Affairs along with the Saint Lucia Consulate in Martinique will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as deemed necessary.

DEPARTMENT OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS
21ST MARCH, 2020

