Adult women getting pregnant by boys in Trinidad

By NEWSDAY
July 11, 2019

(NEWSDAY) — Many cases of adult women getting pregnant by minor males are not being researched or investigated, said president of the Single Fathers Association of TT (SFATT) Rhondal Feeles.

He was speaking as representatives of SFATT, the TT Association of Psychologists and the Child Welfare League met with the Joint Select Committee on Social Services on the issue of teenage pregnancy on Wednesday at the Parliament building.

He said there were challenges in getting statistics on teenage fathers, as there was a lack of resources and lack of desire by the State and NGOs to gather statistics.

“We (the association) were trying to figure out how we could ever know if an adult female is impregnated by a teenage boy. How do you ever figure that out? Because if she goes to the hospital and has a child, she’s an adult. We don’t know who the father is, and there is the norm and the social perception that the father leave the child and went anyhow. So there is no research, there is no investigation to see who the father is.”

Feeles questioned how to get over the hurdle of getting the information.

“Because it has happened many a time women have been impregnated by minor males. And that is an aspect that nobody looks at it because it’s so easy to hide. I hope by mentioning this here we will start monitoring this aspect of it as well.”

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

