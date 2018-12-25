SLSWMA appeals to public to keep communities clean

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority (SLSWMA) is appealing to Saint Lucians to keep their communities clean since poorly managed waste poses a health threat to everyone.

On Wednesday, December 19 and Thursday, December 20, the Authority undertook major cleaning activities on the island in its drive to create a cleaner environment.

“Some residents continue to dispose of solid waste indiscriminately despite the numerous appeals by the Authority to discontinue the practice,” the SLSWMA said. “To all residents please be mindful of the fact that poorly managed solid waste is harmful to the environment and poses a health risk to us all.”

It appealed to all residents to play their part in keeping their disposing of waste properly.

“Residents are again encouraged to play their part, take up their responsibility and do what is required in order to maintain the cleanliness of their community after the completion of the works,” the SLSWMA stated. “All solid waste should be placed out in communities only on the scheduled collection, regular and bulk waste collection days.”

It said all should help create healthier conditions for your family and your neighbours.

“Ensure that your every action safeguards the health of every resident and protects the environment from pollutants associated with poor solid waste management,” the company said.